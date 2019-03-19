|
|
1948-2019 Arthur J. Lavaique, 70, of Ridley Park, died March 15, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late Arthur Joseph and Julia McMonigle Lavaique and resided in Eddystone before moving to his late residence 28 years ago. Arthur was a graduate of St. James High School, class of 1966 and he served in the National Guard. Arthur was employed as a Driver (Courier) for RRS Couriers Services and previously worked for United Airlines. He was a member of the Church of St. Madeline, the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the American Legion Post 507. Arthur loved fishing and boat shows, but most important was time with family. He was the husband of Susanne V. Loveland Lavaique, his wife of 25 years; father of Frances A. Fournier (Paul), Kathryn M. Lavaique and Michelle Atkins (Keith); brother of Mary Anne Lavaique Keller and Margaret Lavaique; and grandfather of Hunter, Harley Sue, Ethan and Frankie, IV. Funeral Liturgy: 7:00 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where friends may call from 6:00-8:00 PM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 20, 2019