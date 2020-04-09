|
Arthur (Art) J. Raymond, 90, passed to eternal life on Wednesday April 8, 2020. He was born in Queens Village, New York on January 9, 1930 to Arthur and Adeline Raymond. He was joined four years later by his sister Jacqueline. He attended PS109 and St. John’s Preparatory School in Brooklyn, New York. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry degree from St. John’s College, New York, a Master of Science in Chemistry degree from the University of Notre Dame, and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the Pennsylvania State University. He was active in many school activities, including track and field, and was a member of the Skull and Circle Honor Society at St. John’s. He was married to his wife of 55 years, Jane Summers Raymond, in 1957 and together they had five children. He worked for Wyandotte Chemical, Wyandotte, Michigan on classified government projects, moving to Philadelphia and Sun (Oil) Company in 1965. He and his wife made their home in Wallingford for over 45 years. In both Michigan and Pennsylvania, he was a Pack Leader for the Cub Scouts before he had children old enough to be scouts, was active in the community Athletic Association and was a leader in the CYO. He remained working until he was 86 in a variety of consulting and community pursuits. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Jane, his sister Jacqueline Raymond Ryan, and his grandson Timothy J. Raymond. He is survived by his five children, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. His children are Arthur J. Raymond Jr., Mary Jane Raymond, John Raymond, Michelle (Glenn) Ward, and Anne Louise (Michael) Eversman, and his grandchildren are Brian (Olga) Harding, whose children are Mason Harding and Chloe Harding, Kevin Raymond, Caroline Ward, Claire Ward, Catherine Eversman and Elizabeth Eversman. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Villa Maria Academy High School, 370 Central Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355, or the University of Notre Dame, 400 Main Building, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Out of consideration for current circumstances, a memorial service will be held later in the year. Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. The Donohue Funeral Home, 610-353-6300
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 13, 2020