Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Ohev Shalom Synagogue
Wallingford, PA
Shiva
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line
Media, PA
Shiva
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
6:00 PM
Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line
Media, PA
1930 - 2019
Arthur Levy Obituary
Arthur Levy Dec. 27, 2019. Devoted husband of Barbara Levy (nee Binder). Loving father of Gayle Levy, Adina Levy, and the late Leonard Levy. Beloved grandfather of Lara, Jason and Amanda Liebmann. He was an accomplished lawyer who practiced in Chester, PA and then Media, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services, Tuesday 11 AM at Ohev Shalom Synagogue, 2 Chester Pike, Wallingford, PA. Int. Ohev Shalom Cemetery, Brookhaven, PA. Shiva will be observed at Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line. Contributions in his memory may be made to Wesley Enhanced Living - Main Line or the Southern Poverty Law Center.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 30, 2019
