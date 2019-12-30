|
Arthur Levy Dec. 27, 2019. Devoted husband of Barbara Levy (nee Binder). Loving father of Gayle Levy, Adina Levy, and the late Leonard Levy. Beloved grandfather of Lara, Jason and Amanda Liebmann. He was an accomplished lawyer who practiced in Chester, PA and then Media, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services, Tuesday 11 AM at Ohev Shalom Synagogue, 2 Chester Pike, Wallingford, PA. Int. Ohev Shalom Cemetery, Brookhaven, PA. Shiva will be observed at Wesley Enhanced Living Main Line. Contributions in his memory may be made to Wesley Enhanced Living - Main Line or the Southern Poverty Law Center.
