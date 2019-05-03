|
|
Arthur “Fred” Smith, a resident of Glen Mills, PA, age 84, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019. He was a graduate of Eddystone High School, and had attended Widener University in Chester. Fred was a longtime resident of Aston Township where he was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Fred worked as a realtor, a home builder, and he was also involved with the scenic construction industry. He was the son of the late Arthur F. Sr. and Laura Smith. Survivors: His loving wife of 59 years: Rosemary (Eller) Smith; Sons: Laurence Smith (the late Florence), Timothy Smith (Ann), and Cody Smith (Jillian); and Grandchildren: Agnes, Molly, Beatrice, and Leah. Funeral Mass: Monday, May 6th, at 10:30 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Road, Glen Mills, PA. Burial: St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, Glen Mills, PA. In Lieu of Flowers: Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital . Arrangements: Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 5, 2019