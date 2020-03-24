|
Audris L. Lichota, age 92 of Aston. passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 19, 2020. Wife of the late Joseph C. Lichota, mother of the late Jacqueline “Jackie” Farnsworth, Lorraine Bennett, and grandmother of the late Norman Bennett and Larry Farnsworth, Jr. Survivors: Loving mother of Christine Reinoehl, Marionette (Anthony) Shahadi, Joseph, Jr. (Joanne) Lichota, Michael Lichota, and mother-in law of Lawrence Farnsworth. Also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. Visitation & Funeral: Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all services and interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at the Church of St. Joseph in Aston. Donations: In lieu of flowers donations in Audris’s name can be made to the Church of St. Joseph Building Fund, 3255 Concord Road, Aston, PA. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 25, 2020