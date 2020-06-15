August Marshall Mancini
August Marshall Mancini, 83, of Linwood passed away on Saturday, June 13th at his home. He was born in Linwood to the late August and Catherine Mancini. He attended Holy Saviour School and later graduated from St. James High School in 1955. Marshall was a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Joseph’s Council and a long-time member of Holy Saviour Church. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Oakland A’s. He played softball for many years with Fat’s Bar. He also was a fan of Notre Dame sports. Marshall spent many years as a caregiver for both his mother and his brother, Jack. He is predeceased by his siblings, Rose Bonner, James Mancini, and John Mancini. He is survived by his brother, David Mancini (Patricia), many nieces and nephews and close friends. Family and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, June 18th from 8:30-10:00am at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home 1459 Market St. Linwood, PA. A funeral mass will follow at St. John Fisher Church at 10:30. Burial is in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery. Appropriate social distancing and limitation on people in the funeral home will apply. Online condolences can be sent through www.jwardfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
(610) 485-2425
