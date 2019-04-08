|
August T. Groover, Esq. born September 23, 1933, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 5, 2019. He was affectionately known by everyone as Gus. Gus was a highly distinguished attorney who previously served in Delaware County as an Assistant DA where he was a member of the prestigious Order of the Door. He also served as a Support Master and as the Divorce Administrator for Delaware County. Gus was often recognized by his colleagues for his sharp intellect and attention to detail. Gus loved boating, fishing, trips to Disney with his wife and grandchildren, frequent visits to Williamsburg and Pigeon Forge, fast cars, remodeling cars, boats and ice cream. He had a deep love and loyalty to his German Shepherd dogs, Gunnar and Bear. Gus attended St. James High School (1941), St. Joe’s University (1945) and Villanova Law School (1958). He was also a United States Marine. In his years after high school, Gus played semi-pro baseball. He was a founding member of Riverside Yacht Club and served as a Commodore and Fleet Captain for the West End Boat Club. Predeceased by his father, Horace Groover; mother, Theresa Groover; and brother, Horace Groover. Gus is survived by his wife, Joan Salisbury Groover; daughters Jennifer Groover, Lonnie Angstadt (Carl) and Diane Brees (Jim); and sons Michael Groover and Eugene C. Riddell (Billy). Also grandchildren James, Anthony, Cody & Chelsea Brees; Madison & Morgan Marley; and Celeste Groover. Friends and family are invited to his Viewing from 6-9 PM Thursday at Hagan Funeral Home in Media and again Friday morning 9-11 AM. His Service will be 11:00 AM on Friday, April 12th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gus’ memory to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd, Media, PA 19063. www.providenceac.org Arrangements: Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home, 15 E. Fourth St. Media, PA 19063 www.haganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2019