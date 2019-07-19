|
|
On July 17, 2019, Augustus (Gus) Cicala, 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his devoted family and his beloved dog, Busty. Gus was born on October 28, 1930 to Sebastiano (Busty) and Mary Cicala. He graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1948. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He met and married his beautiful bride, Sally Carroll, in 1958 and had five children. Gus enjoyed a long career in Printing and Graphic Arts working for Goodway Printing Company, Chilton, and TV Guide. Gus was welcomed home to Jesus by his wife Sally and his son John, who he missed dearly. He is survived by his son Gus (Susan) Cicala; Daughters Rosemarie (Jim) Donzanti; Sally (Mark) Campetti; Christine (Scott) Allen; thirteen grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren with one new little one on the way. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother John (Jack Busty) Cicala. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Saint Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Norwood. The family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:45 AM prior to the mass. The burial will be private. All arrangements are being made by Cavanagh Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the John S. Cicala Trust Fund, mail to TD Bank, 969 Baltimore Pike, Springfield PA 19064.
Published in The Daily Times on July 20, 2019