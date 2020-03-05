|
|
Aundria E. Wilson, 74 of Upper Chichester, Pa passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Paoli Hospital. Aundria was born in Chester, PA on June 17, 1945 and was a graduate of Chester High School. She retired after being employed by the Franklin Mint. She was a lifelong member of Bethany Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, Rodney Wilson, Sr. she is survived by her sons, Stephen Wilson and Rodney Wilson, Jr. and her brother Daniel Towns of Washington, DC along with a host of loving nieces and nephews. Service: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 11:00 am at Bethany Baptist Church, 1121 Tilghman Street, Chester, PA. Viewing: 9:00 am-11:00 am. Interment: Chester Rural Cemetery, Chester, PA. Arrangements: Earl L. Foster Funeral Home www.earllfosterfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2020