Even in her 90’s, Aurora Pierina Sanzo Millon stayed young at heart. A Springfield resident for decades, Millon never stopped enjoying her pint of Guinness and an order of hot wings at Pappou’s in Morton. She loved her bright blue Ford Focus and Stephen Colbert, and was a big fan of Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings. Aurora, 95, passed away Monday morning in the company of loved ones. A native of the Bronx, Aurora went to Fordham University, and was working at the New York Public Library where she met Chief Petty Officer Donald Millon during the Second World War. Before long, he drove across country to propose and she became a devoted military wife, traveling around the country while also starting her family. By the time they settled in Springfield in the mid-50’s, she was a mother of four: daughters Janet and Jesse, sons John and Jim. For the rest of her life, Aurora called Delaware County home, raising a family that eventually grew to include seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, plus a number of cats along the way. She was an amazing mother and grandmother, loving to cook homemade Italian meals for her family, who always loved her classics like pizza or slumgullion. She gave back to the community through her volunteer work at the Open Door Senior Center, formerly in Chester. Though Aurora loved the home she built, she always enjoyed traveling both domestically and abroad, visiting Europe several times with family members and was also fond of road trips with her husband, who passed away in 2003. Quick-witted and blessed with a terrific sense of humor up until the end, Aurora was popular wherever she went, from guest speaking appearances at college courses taught by one of her granddaughters---where she was a huge hit—or out to restaurants, where she was never too shy to make friends with not just her waiter but everyone in the building. Aurora’s spirit lives on in the lives of all those she touched, directly and indirectly. She is already greatly missed. Services and interment private. Arrg: Knoetgen-Donohue Funeral Home Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 2, 2019