Barbara A. MacDonald, 80, of Lansdowne, PA, passed away suddenly on March 12, 2019. Born in Darby, PA in 1938, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Emily (nee Peel) Flatley. Barbara was a graduate of West Catholic Girls High School. She retired from Philadelphia Chewing Gum Corp. Barbara was a long time active parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Church where she volunteered to cook for the clergy for many years. She was a past member of the Lansdowne Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Knights of Columbus DeLaSalle. Barbara enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with her family at the shore. She was an avid Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles fan, but most of all she lived for her grandchildren and was a huge part of their daily lives. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Thomas R. MacDonald Sr.; loving mother of Maureen Kent (Ronald), Kathleen Perry (John), Eileen MacDonald, Thomas R. MacDonald, Jr. (Crystal); adoring grandmother of the late Eric Perry, Erin Perry, Thomas MacDonald, III, Ryan MacDonald, Gavin MacDonald, and Colin MacDonald; dear sister of Jeanne Christians; predeceased by her siblings, Thomas Flatley and Alice Price; also survived by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 7-9 PM Monday, March 18, 2019 and 9-10:15 AM Tuesday at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082 followed by her Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo, 3422 Dennison Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 16, 2019