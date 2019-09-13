Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
1950 - 2019 Barbara A. Shamburger, 69, of Chester entered into peaceful rest on September 9, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center while surrounded by her loving family. Services were held on Wednesday, September 11th at Hunt Irving Funeral Home PC, 925 Pusey St., Chester, PA 19013. The family thanks all who attended and extended their condolences and thoughtful wishes. Interment: Haven Memorial Cemetery, Chester Twp. PA 19013 ARR: Hunt Irving Funeral Home PC, 925 Pusey St, Chester, PA 19013. Allen S. Jones Sr.-Supervisor
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 14, 2019
