Barbara A, Stamm, 74, a resident of Norwood, Pa., passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 at Crozer-Chester Medical Center. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Evan and Mercedes Phillips. Barbara had a passion for life and family and was also unconditional with her love for those in need. She is survived by her husband, William H. Stamm, Jr.; her children, William H. Stamm, III and Theresa Stamm Fiorella; and her grandchildren, William H. Stamm, IV and Emily Anne Fiorella. She was the sister of the late James, Robert, and Eugene Phillips and Marie MacNamee, Elaine Gilroy, and Gail DiMaio. Family and friends are invited to her Prayer Service on Wednesday, March 20th, at 11 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike, in Norwood, Pa. 19074. There will be a Visitation time on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Her interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions made in her memory to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 703 Lincoln Avenue, Prospect Park, Pa. 19076 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 18, 2019
