Barbara Ann Booth, of Camden, DE passed away March 31, 2020 at Kent General Hospital in Dover, DE. Barbara was born on October 20, 1937 in Darby, PA, the daughter of Samuel & Elizabeth Richards. Mrs. Booth attended Notre Dame High School in Morelan, PA. In July of 1956 she married the love of her life Samuel Booth. She and Sam raised their family in Ridley Park, PA. In 2005, Barbara and Sam retired to Camden, DE where they made several friends at Barclay Farms. Barbara was a hard worker and devoted wife and mother; she retired from Strybuc Industries where she worked in administration. She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Barbara Ann; her son Thomas S. and her brother, Samuel Richards. Barbara is survived by her husband, Samuel Booth; her children, Linda Booth & Sharon Klecher; grandchildren, Kimberly, David Jr & Sarah Klecher; her sister, Elizabeth Baker, extended family and friends. Private services have taken place. Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2020