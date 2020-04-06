Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Booth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ann Booth Obituary
Barbara Ann Booth, of Camden, DE passed away March 31, 2020 at Kent General Hospital in Dover, DE. Barbara was born on October 20, 1937 in Darby, PA, the daughter of Samuel & Elizabeth Richards. Mrs. Booth attended Notre Dame High School in Morelan, PA. In July of 1956 she married the love of her life Samuel Booth. She and Sam raised their family in Ridley Park, PA. In 2005, Barbara and Sam retired to Camden, DE where they made several friends at Barclay Farms. Barbara was a hard worker and devoted wife and mother; she retired from Strybuc Industries where she worked in administration. She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Barbara Ann; her son Thomas S. and her brother, Samuel Richards. Barbara is survived by her husband, Samuel Booth; her children, Linda Booth & Sharon Klecher; grandchildren, Kimberly, David Jr & Sarah Klecher; her sister, Elizabeth Baker, extended family and friends. Private services have taken place. Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -