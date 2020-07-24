Barbara Ann “Nancy” DeArros (nee Carson) age 83, of Media, passed away July 21, 2020. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Drexel Hill, Nancy was a graduate of West Catholic High School in 1956. Nancy was the daughter of the late Margaret and Pvt. Walter P. Carson. Nancy was the devoted wife of 63 years to Harry F. DeArros. Mother of Chris (Theresa), Renee (Dennis) Patrick, Tim (Maria), David, and Barb (Kevin) Magro. Dear sister of Margo Carson McHale and the late Joan Carson Fricker, Edward, Joseph P. (Pat) and Mary Carson. Also survived by her 14 grandchildren Valerie, Christy, Greg, Courtney, Douglas, Trevor, Colin, Ryan, Mariel, Barry, Brianne, Dan, PJ, and Olivia. 14 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Nancy loved more than anything else, to read and spend time with her family. She always enjoyed their company. Visitation: Thursday from 9:45am-10:45am at St. Francis De Sales Church 35 New Road, Lenni, PA Funeral Mass: Thursday at 11:00am at the church. Burial: Immediately following in the church cemetery. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Corona Virus precautions will be in place. A mask must always be worn. Please respect Social Distancing of yourself and others.