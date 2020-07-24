1/1
Barbara Ann "Nancy" (Carson) DeArros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann “Nancy” DeArros (nee Carson) age 83, of Media, passed away July 21, 2020. Born in Philadelphia and raised in Drexel Hill, Nancy was a graduate of West Catholic High School in 1956. Nancy was the daughter of the late Margaret and Pvt. Walter P. Carson. Nancy was the devoted wife of 63 years to Harry F. DeArros. Mother of Chris (Theresa), Renee (Dennis) Patrick, Tim (Maria), David, and Barb (Kevin) Magro. Dear sister of Margo Carson McHale and the late Joan Carson Fricker, Edward, Joseph P. (Pat) and Mary Carson. Also survived by her 14 grandchildren Valerie, Christy, Greg, Courtney, Douglas, Trevor, Colin, Ryan, Mariel, Barry, Brianne, Dan, PJ, and Olivia. 14 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Nancy loved more than anything else, to read and spend time with her family. She always enjoyed their company. Visitation: Thursday from 9:45am-10:45am at St. Francis De Sales Church 35 New Road, Lenni, PA Funeral Mass: Thursday at 11:00am at the church. Burial: Immediately following in the church cemetery. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com Corona Virus precautions will be in place. A mask must always be worn. Please respect Social Distancing of yourself and others.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
09:45 - 10:45 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Burial
St. Francis De Sales Church cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nolan-Fidale Funeral Home
5980 Chichester Ave
Aston, PA 19014
610-358-3255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved