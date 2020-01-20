|
Barbara Ann Fagan passed away on January 17, 2020 at the age of 81. She was a longtime resident of Norwood. Beloved wife of Paul. Devoted mother of Stephen (Denise), Douglas (Karen), Kenneth (Lilly) and Thomas (Sandy). Dear sister of Nancy (Clark) Rose and Dale (Charles) Harper. Also Survived by her 12 grandchildren Tara, Krista, Paul, Fred, Kaitlin, Adam, Shannon, Shannon, Lindsey, Richie, Lauren and Zachary. Mrs. Fagan enjoyed spending her summers at the Beach Haven shore home she shared with her partner of 60 years. Her greatest joy came from being a proud grandmother, with her smile and playful spirit washing over the family gatherings she so loved. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral on Wednesday after 9 AM at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, followed by a service at 10:30 AM. Int. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. Friends may call at Cavanagh’s Tuesday evening 6 – 9 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Norwood Fire Co., 336 Chester Pike Norwood, PA 19074.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 21, 2020