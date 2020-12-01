Barbara Ann Holt (nee Chambers) of Sea Isle City, NJ, and formerly of Aston, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 82. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Robert J. Holt, Sr. with whom she shared 55 years of marriage. Born in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Moylan, PA and Immaculata University, Malvern, PA. Barbara is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Holt, Jacqueline (Francis) McArdle and Barbara (Kevin) O’Neill; sons Robert J. (Theresa) Holt, Jr. and Patrick Holt; nine grandchildren; brother Warren Chambers and several nieces and nephews. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Anne (Wyszywaniuk) Chambers. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 15 East Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester, PA 19382. Friends are invited to call from 9:15 A.M - 10:45 A.M. at the church Friday morning. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Immaculata University, on behalf of Barbara A Holt, Class of 1960, 1145 West King Street, Malvern, PA 19355. www.loganfuneralhomes.com