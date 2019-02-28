|
1940-2019 Barbara Ann Jaszczalt Birney passed away peacefully February 28, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Born in Upland, Barbara was the daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Jaszczalt and lived in the Wallingford area her entire life. Barbara was proud of her successful nursing career. She was a graduate of Nether Providence High School and Jefferson Medical College Hospital School of Nursing. Barbara also received her Bachelors of Education from West Chester University, Masters of Art in Psychology from Villanova University and Masters of Science in Hospital Administration from St. Joseph’s University. She was also nationally certified as a Nurse Administrator. Barbara was a nursing instructor at Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing and an adjunct professor of nursing at DCCC. Barbara was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she was a lay eucharistic minister, a volunteer in the Thrift Store, gave her time to the St. Stephens ministry as well as many other activities around the church. Barbara and family have enjoyed spending over 65 years in Rehoboth Beach. Her love of sun and sand were palpable and because of her legacy, will be enjoyed for years to come. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Worrall Birney. Barbara is survived by her son, John Worrall Birney, Jr. (Page) of Spartanburg, SC; her daughter, Elizabeth Birney Tyson (Tyler) of Sanatoga, PA; her grandchildren; John Worrall Birney, III, Carter Pettyjohn Birney, Zachary Ross Tyson, and Luke Bennett Tyson; and her brother, Tony Jaszczalt (Karen) of Wolverine Lake, MI; also survived by her loving companion, John “Jay” Gillespie. Funeral Service: 10:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 301 N. Chester Rd., Swarthmore, PA 19081, where relatives and friends will be received after 9:00 AM. Burial: Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the above church. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2019