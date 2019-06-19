Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Kevin's Church
200 W. Sproul Road
Springfield, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Kevin's Church
200 W. Sproul Road
Springfield, PA
View Map
Barbara Ann (Straka) Pontello


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Ann (Straka) Pontello Obituary
1941 - 2019 Barbara Ann Pontello (nee Straka) age 78, of Springfield, passed on June 18, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 54 years Anthony P. Pontello; her loving children, Anthony P. Pontello II (Stacy) and Heather L. Swartz (Kevin). Cherished grandmother of Angelina Pontello and Tyler Swartz. Predeceased by her parents, Stephen and Julia Straka, and her sister, Rosemary Nauman. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday, June 21st, 10:00AM-10:45AM with Funeral Mass to follow at 11AM, ALL IN CHURCH at St. Kevin’s Church 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064. Interment S.S. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory are appreciated to Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania (CHOP) Foundation at P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352.
Published in The Daily Times on June 20, 2019
