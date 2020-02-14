|
(1954-2020) Barbara Ann Shaner (nee Wenclewicz), 65, of Ridley Park died February 6, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Joseph Wenclewicz and the late Elizabeth Takakjy Wenclewicz and was a lifelong resident of Delaware County. Barbara was a graduate of Philadelphia Girls High School and Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She worked at Taylor Hospital for most of her nursing career and her skills and compassion touched hundreds of lives. Barbara was a member of the Church of St. John the Evangelist, loved cross-stitching, crocheting, gardening and animals of all kinds, but her greatest love and joy was her family. In addition to her mother, Barbara joined in heaven her grandmother, Edith Famous; mother; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William C., Jr. and May Louise Shaner; and her niece, Laura Kalbach. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, John C. Shaner; children, Kaelea and Joshua Shaner; brothers, Joseph Wenclewicz, David Takakjy (Diane) and Brian Takakjy; sisters, KarenTakakjy and Denise Takakjy; brothers-in-law, William R. Shaner (Melanie), Carl F. Shaner and David H. Shaner; sisters-in-law, Cathi Shaner (Al Kalbach), Sylvie Deschamps and Kathi Bailey; niece, Genevieve Hachey (Matthew); and nephews, Brian Shaner (Beca) and Sean Takakjy. Memorial Service: 2 PM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078, where relatives and friends may call after 1 PM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to the American Kidney Fund, or the Center for Vision Loss. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2020