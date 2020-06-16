Barbara Ann Snyder
1947 - 2020
Barbara Ann Snyder of Folsom passed away June 10, 2020. She was born June 27, 1947 in Philadelphia. She retired from Wawa after 20 faithful years in customer service. Survivors include her beloved daughters, Michele Gibison (Thomas) & Christina Snyder Mateescu (Gabriel); also 4 cherished grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday June 18th from 10 to 11 AM at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 200 Milmont Ave., Milmont Park, PA 19033 with Mass to follow at 11 AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon. Observance of State Mandates under the pandemic will be followed for public gatherings. Online condolences and full obituary at www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

