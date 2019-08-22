|
|
Sister Barbara Boyle, SNDdeN of Danville, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully Monday August 19, 2019 at Emmanuel Nursing Center, Danville PA. She was born on May 30, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of Dolores M. Moran and John Joseph Boyle. She graduated from Norfolk State University with an M.S. in Urban Education, 1990, from Trinity College (now Trinity Washington University) with a B.S. in education, 1966, and from Notre Dame High School, Moylan-Rose Valley, PA, in 1961. She was employed for 23 years teaching First Grade in schools conducted by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. These years included 21 years teaching African American children in First Grade years in Baltimore and 15 years at St. Mary’s in Norfolk, Virginia. In 1990 she left the classroom at St. Mary’s to become its Principal from 1990 to 1999. Sister Barbara moved to Pennsylvania to join the staff of St. Raphaela’s in Haverford, Pennsylvania. From 2006 to 2009 she taught as a reading specialist in Florida at the Apopka Family Learning Center conducted by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. She was a member of the Congregation of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur for 58 years entering in 1961 and pronouncing her final vows in 1970. She is survived by two brothers, Matthew and John. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dolores and Rose. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, Villa Julie Residence 1531 Greenspring Valley Road Stevenson, Maryland 21153. Burial will be held in Cape May, New Jersey at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 West Mahoning Street, Danville, PA 17821. www.visneski.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 23, 2019