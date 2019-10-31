|
Barbara C. (Fletcher) McLaughlin of Newark, DE, formerly of Chester, passed away on Oct. 26 at home. Barbara was born in Chester and graduated from Chester High School. She was passionate about her work as the telemarketing manager for Plumbmaster and later as the Vice President at M&M Pallet. She enjoyed boating with her husband and was very active with the PTA at her children’s schools. Barbara was predeceased by her parents William and Fannie (Cubbage) Fletcher and her son Sean McLaughlin. She is survived by her husband Mike and her sons Michael and Kevin McLaughlin. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Monday Nov. 4 at Holy Angels Church 82 Possum Park Rd. Newark, DE 19711. Friends may call from 9 to 9:45 AM at the Church. Burial at Lawn Croft Cemetery. www.carrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 1, 2019