Barbara “Bobbie” (Moore) Eppright, age 87, of Brookhaven, PA formerly of Ridley Park, PA, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 peacefully after a long illness. Bobbie was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Moylan, PA, Class of 1950. She was a preschool teacher for many years with Ethel Mason Child Development in Media, PA. Bobbie was an avid bowler and attended many tournaments around the country. She enjoyed music and dancing. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family. Survivors: Husband of 69 years: William Eppright; Children: Barbara (John) Krauss, William (Beth) Eppright, Bernice Eppright–Benoit, Elizabeth (Bill) Parker and Brian Eppright; 8 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren; Sister: Monica Pinciotti; Brother: Jack Moore. Visitation: Monday, May 13th after 10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Monday, May 13th at 11:00AM at Funeral Home. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made: Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 9, 2019