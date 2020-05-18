Barbara J. Peckham Hays
(1943-2020) Barbara J. Peckham Hays, 76, of Ridley Park, formerly of Springfield, died May 11, 2020 at Crozer Keystone Hospice at Taylor. Born and raised in New London, CT, she was the daughter of the late Joseph M. and Eleanor Olson Peckham. Barbara resided in Stonington, CT while raising her family and moved to Springfield in 1984. She later lived in Ft. Myers Beach, FL before moving to Ridley Park. Barbara was a graduate of New London High School and was a member of Pawcatuck Seventh Day Baptist Church in Westerly, RI. She was an active member of the Hearts to Hand Quilt Club in Ridley Park. She was at her happiest when sewing or making a quilt for friends and family. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, James Hays. She is survived by her children, Cindy Nadeau (Don), James Hays (Ellie), Karen Hays and Janet Hays; her grandchildren Adam, Patrick and Abigail; and her sister, Donna Peckham. Service and Burial will be private; a celebration of Barbara’s life will take place at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to the Providence Animal Center, https://providenceac.org/. www.whiteluttrell.com

