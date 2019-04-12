|
Barbara L. (McCloy) Kriebel, age 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Barbara grew up in Jeffersonville, PA, and lived in Brookhaven, PA for the past 58 years. She was an active member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church and taught Co-Wed Sunday School Class, delivered Bread of Life food, served as a Sunday morning greeter, and was a member of Staff-Parish Relations and Worship Committee. She had a long career in nursing, mostly at Riddle Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed traveling, vacations in the 1,000 Islands, NY, dining out, theater, hiking, reading, animals and spending time with family. She was predeceased by her son, Scott, in 2015. Survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert, Sons, Tim (Anna) of Thornton, PA and Drew (Holly) of Aston, PA, Daughter-in-law, Patti of Quakertown, PA. Five Grandchildren: Stephanie of Conshohocken, Brian of Narberth, Courtney (Andy) Mullen of Aston, Angela (Jon) Shambeda of Leonardtown, MD, Rick of Stevens City, VA. Two Great-Grandchildren: Alexa Shambeda of Leonardtown, MD and Isaac Mullen of Aston, PA. Visitation: Wednesday, April 17th after 9:30AM at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 4020 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Funeral Service: Wednesday, April 17th at 11:00AM at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church. Interment: Towamencin Schwenkfelder Cemetery, Lansdale, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Mt. Hope United Methodist Church at the above address, or Home Health Hospice, 240 North Radnor Chester Rd. Suite 100 Radnor, PA 19087. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019