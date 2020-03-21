|
Barbara M. McElhenney, formerly of Lansdowne. After a long and amazingly healthy, well-lived and well-loved life, Barbara (Morris) McElhenney (97) left this life to be with her Heavenly Family, including her loving husband of 61 years, Robert. True to her nature, she passed away March 10, quietly and peacefully. Barbara’s true joy was her family which included ten children: Suzanne (Jerry) Dudley, Robert (Jill) McElhenney, Jr., James (Diane) McElhenney, Timothy (Deb) McElhenney, Hugh (MaryAnne) McElhenney, Gerard (Fran) McElhenney, Christopher (Karyn) McElhenney, Barbara (Fo) Foreacre, MaryEllen (Joe) Bohannon, Eileen (George) Georgias, as well as 77 grand and great grand children, all of whom simply adored and revered her. Her final wish was to have a private Mass at St. Philomena’s Church and an interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. This was done on Saturday, March 14. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor as soon as it is once again safe to travel and assemble. www.doylestonelake.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 22, 2020