Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
608 S Old Middletown Rd
Media, PA 19063
(610) 876-4213
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Knickerbocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Pincock Knickerbocker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Pincock Knickerbocker Obituary
Barbara Pincock Knickerbocker, age 88, of Aston and Brookhaven, PA, died Sunday, June 9, 2019. Barbara was devoted to her family and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Broomall, PA. She was predeceased by her husband LaMar Pincock and Charles Knickerbocker; mother of the late Dan Allen Pincock. Survivors: 4 children, 9 Grandchildren, 27 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Funeral Service: Thursday, June 13th at 11:30AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 721 Paxon Hollow Rd, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment: Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: www.HolisticCareHospice.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd
Download Now