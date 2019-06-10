|
Barbara Pincock Knickerbocker, age 88, of Aston and Brookhaven, PA, died Sunday, June 9, 2019. Barbara was devoted to her family and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Broomall, PA. She was predeceased by her husband LaMar Pincock and Charles Knickerbocker; mother of the late Dan Allen Pincock. Survivors: 4 children, 9 Grandchildren, 27 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Funeral Service: Thursday, June 13th at 11:30AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 721 Paxon Hollow Rd, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment: Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: www.HolisticCareHospice.org Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 11, 2019