Barbara L. Polk, age 75, of Havertown, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Eleanor (Miller) Eastlack and a graduate of Haverford High School. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, George W. Polk, Jr.; her children, George W. Polk, 3rd (Lhyn) and Margery L. Oplinger (Michael); and her grandchildren, Robert D. Showmaker, Ethan M. Showmaker, Samantha I. Polk, and Tyler W. Krain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Corns. A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on March 2, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1141 West Chester Pike, Havertown, PA 19083. Doherty Funeral Homes 302-999-8277 To offer condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 24, 2019