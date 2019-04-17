Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
202 S Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
(610) 583-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Roeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara (Utt) Roeder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara (Utt) Roeder Obituary
Barbara Roeder (nee Utt), 86 of Glenolden, PA, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday April 13, 2019 in the Vitas Hospice, Darby, PA. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and the late Mildred (Manlove) Utt. She was an Office Administrator, employed by Meissner Chevrolet and the former Interboro Chevrolet. Predeceased by her husband Donald E. Roeder, Sr.; Granddaughter Jessica S. Roeder; daughter- in-law Susan Roeder and her siblings William, Joan, Jane and Nancy. Survived by her children Linda (James) Conover and Donald E Roeder, Jr.; 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Rd., #102 Broomall, PA 19008. Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA. Online condolences and memories may be posted on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
Download Now