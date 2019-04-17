|
Barbara Roeder (nee Utt), 86 of Glenolden, PA, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday April 13, 2019 in the Vitas Hospice, Darby, PA. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and the late Mildred (Manlove) Utt. She was an Office Administrator, employed by Meissner Chevrolet and the former Interboro Chevrolet. Predeceased by her husband Donald E. Roeder, Sr.; Granddaughter Jessica S. Roeder; daughter- in-law Susan Roeder and her siblings William, Joan, Jane and Nancy. Survived by her children Linda (James) Conover and Donald E Roeder, Jr.; 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 2002 Sproul Rd., #102 Broomall, PA 19008. Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA. Online condolences and memories may be posted on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 18, 2019