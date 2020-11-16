1/1
Barbara (Heavey) Schanne
Barbara Schanne (Heavey), 75, of Newtown Square, passed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael T. Schanne; Loving mother of Kathleen Wiler (John), the late Michael T. Schanne, Jr., and the late William F. Schanne. Cherished grandmother to two granddaughters. Also survived by her siblings Claire H. Fricko (Michael) and Mary Anne C. Hughes (Robert). She is predeceased by her sister Kathleen H. Stromme and brother William J. Heavey Jr. Barbara is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Norfolk, VA, Barbara was the daughter of the late William J. and Claire (nee Hilf) Heavey. She spent her childhood in Havertown, was a member of St. Dorothy’s Parish and graduated from Archbishop Prendergast High School in 1963. After graduation, Barbara worked at Atlantic Refining for 12 years. She later worked at TV Guide. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday, November 23, 2020 9:30 am, St. John Neumann Parish, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. It will be live streamed https://sjnparish.org/celebrate/livestream/ Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Dorothy Parish School Fund. St. Dorothy Parish, 4910 Township Line Road Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Arrg: O’Leary Funeral Home, Springfield.

Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
