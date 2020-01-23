|
Barbara W. Bingham (nee Woodward) 99, of Newtown Square PA, formerly of Havertown PA, passed away on January 21, 2020 at her residence. Born in 1920 in Philadelphia to parents Ed Parsons and Clara Carto Woodward, she graduated from Germantown High School at age 16 with a full scholarship to Temple University in Music. After completing her BS in Education, she was a music teacher in private and public schools, including Ellis College. Her last teaching position was at John Barry Elementary School in Philadelphia, where some of her students were selected to join the Philadelphia Boys Choir. She married Milton K. Jenkinson 2nd in 1943. They moved to Havertown in 1950 and raised three children. Mr. Jenkinson died in 1969. While her children were young, she taught piano in her home. She was also a choir director and/or organist at various churches including Leverington Presbyterian Church, St. Matthew’s R.E. Church, Lansdowne Baptist Church and Marple Presbyterian Church. In 1981 she married James Bingham who predeceased her in 1985. Her Christian faith was central to her life. Since 1951 she was an active member of St. Matthew’s Reformed Episcopal Church in Havertown, PA. She is survived by her son Milton K. Jenkinson (Linda), two daughters, Carol Lim (Manuel) and Elizabeth Wood (Henry), three grandsons, Matthew Jenkinson, Michael Jenkinson (Amy), Jonathan Lim, and five great grandsons. She willed her earthly body to the Humanity Gifts Registry. Per her wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Memorial donations can be made to St. Matthew’s Reformed Episcopal Church, 200 Glen Gary Drive, Havertown PA 19083.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 24, 2020