Barbara White Schneeman, 68, of Oxford, formerly of Newtown Square, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE. She was the wife of Walter D. Schneeman with whom she shared 13 years of marriage. Born in Lansdowne, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Gloria E. Ingersoll White. Barbara attended Nottingham Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Marple Newtown High School and received her master’s in social services from Villanova University. Barbara was retired from Villanova University as student placement advisor in chemical engineering. She was also the longtime bookkeeper for Newtown Square Sewer Authority. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, landscaping and her cat, Annie. Barbara had a vivacious personality. She especially enjoyed spending time with her friends, nieces and nephew. She is survived by her husband; and his children, David A. Schneeman (Patti) and Jeff Schneeman (Celia); one step daughter, Joyce Ricks; one brother, Thomas F. White (Patricia) of Fogelsville; two sisters, Donna Halacz and Linda Weaver; three nieces; one nephew; and seven great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Walters’ son, Daniel Paul Schneeman. Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Nottingham Presbyterian Church, 497 W Christine Rd, Nottingham, PA 19362, where friends and family may visit from 10 – 11 am. Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Nottingham Presbyterian Church Youth Program. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. On line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 23, 2019