Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
D'Anjolell-Stigale Memorial Home
3260 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
SS Peter & Paul Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Yannuzzi-Spies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Yannuzzi-Spies

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Yannuzzi-Spies Obituary
Barbara Yannuzzi- Spies entered Heaven’s gates on Oct. 16, 2019. Barbara was born in Spokane, Washington on Oct. 27, 1938 to Walter & Phyllis Clawson. She retired from Riddle Memorial hospital as a phone operator of 16 years, she then relocated to Southwest Florida where she met and married Herbert Spies. Barbara loved to walk, swim, bike and was a great cook. Be still and know I am God Psalm 46:10 She was pre deceased by her loving husband Herbert Spies and Robert Yannuzzi her son Charles Yannuzzi, her grandchildren David Milhouse and Walter Yannuzzi, Jr. Loving mother of Phyllis, Michelle, Robert, Walter. Also survived by her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her sister Roberta Rupe. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday at 10-11 am, at the D’ANJOLELL – STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston. Funeral services will be held 11am in our Main Chapel. Interment will be at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Donations: In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s name can be made to Alzheimer’s & Dementia Foundation @ Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
Download Now