Barbara Yannuzzi- Spies entered Heaven’s gates on Oct. 16, 2019. Barbara was born in Spokane, Washington on Oct. 27, 1938 to Walter & Phyllis Clawson. She retired from Riddle Memorial hospital as a phone operator of 16 years, she then relocated to Southwest Florida where she met and married Herbert Spies. Barbara loved to walk, swim, bike and was a great cook. Be still and know I am God Psalm 46:10 She was pre deceased by her loving husband Herbert Spies and Robert Yannuzzi her son Charles Yannuzzi, her grandchildren David Milhouse and Walter Yannuzzi, Jr. Loving mother of Phyllis, Michelle, Robert, Walter. Also survived by her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her sister Roberta Rupe. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday at 10-11 am, at the D’ANJOLELL – STIGALE MEMORIAL HOME, 3260 Concord Road, Aston. Funeral services will be held 11am in our Main Chapel. Interment will be at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery Donations: In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s name can be made to Alzheimer’s & Dementia Foundation @ Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 20, 2019