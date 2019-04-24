Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Barney McEnroe, age 94, of Broomall, PA, passed away on April 21, 2019. Born in Kill, Cootehill, County Cavan, Ireland. Barney was the co-owner and co-founder of the Cavan Construction Company. Beloved husband of the late Teresa (nee Connell) McEnroe; loving father of Eileen McGinty (Jimmy) and the late Marie Farrelly (the late Philip); the devoted grandfather of Kevin and Michael McGinty, Keara Farrelly (Esteban) and the late Declan Farrelly; great-grandfather of Theo and Lewis; dear brother of Edward McEnroe (Eileen), Bridie Joy (Bill), Rose Traynor (the late Phil) and Eileen Shalvey (the late Phelim). Also survived by his sister-in-law, Gladys McEnroe. Predeceased by his siblings, James McEnroe, Mary Daly (the late Jack) and Ann Cleary (the late Maurice). Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Sunday evening, April 28, 2019, 5:00 – 7:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, and to his Funeral Mass, Monday morning, April 29, 2019 10:00 AM at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barney’s memory to American Gaelic Games Philadelphia, 366 Cheyney Road, Glen Mills PA 19342, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 25, 2019
