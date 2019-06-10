|
|
Barri L. Neff (Pepe/Montieth), MSW, CCDP-D of Prospect Park, lifelong Delaware County resident passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side on June 6th 2019 after her battle with cancer.
After getting clean in 1999 Barri dedicated her life to helping others. She worked at many drug and alcohol treatment centers and went on to get her Masters of Social Work from Widener University and eventually went on to lead her own private practice.
Barri's mission was to empower other women to changing their lives the way she had. She later formed Myra's Recovery Homes for women along with her husband Doug Neff.
When not working hard she, her family and friends enjoyed many vacations, she loved the beach. Barri adored her two daughters Danielle & Nichole and did everything she could to provide the best life possible for them.
She is predeceased by her parents Grace and William Wallace, her father John Hughes and her brother Bill Montieth.
Survivors: Beloved wife of Doug Neff, loving mother of Danielle (Jim) Neathery and Nichole Giorno, cherished grandmother of Jonah McGorry and Leona Neathery, dear sister of Sandra (Gary) Stevenson and Dorothy (Dave) Fohs, and also nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 12, from 6-7:30pm at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden, PA. 19036 followed by her Funeral Service at 7:30pm
Burial: Private
In Lieu of Flowers Donations can be made to Myra's Place myrasplace.org/
Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com
Published in Daily Times on June 10, 2019