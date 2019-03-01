|
Barry S. Yeager, 66, died Tuesday February 26th after a long and brave battle with cancer. He was a lifelong resident of Delaware County and was enjoying his retirement from the Rose Tree Media School District. Barry’s passion was hunting and fishing in his beloved mountains of central Pennsylvania. He is survived by his son, Barry Yeager Jr. and his brothers Scott Yeager and Mike Yeager. He is predeceased by his mother, Mary L. Scott and father, Robert O. Yeager. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be determined.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 2, 2019