Benjamin F. Heilenman, Jr., 86 of Rehoboth Beach, formerly of Linwood and Secane passed peacefully October 27, 2019. Born and raised in Phila., he was the son of the late Benjamin and Bernice Heilenman. Ben was a graduate of John Bartram High School 1951, and the University of Pennsylvania. He was a Korean War Veteran. Ben retired from INA Insurance Co. (CIGNA), as a Sr. Manager of Securities Clearance. He was a member of Linwood Heights United Methodist Church. Devoted father and husband, Ben loved his family and the time he spent with them. Along with his wife, Phyllis Marie (nee Lindholm) Heilenman, who passed July 25, 2019, Ben was predeceased by his brother, John Heilenman. Ben is survived by his 5 children, Lynne C. (Paul) Jones, Guy B. (Laura), Glenn F. (Patricia), Melanie L. (Thomas McManamy) Fitzgerald, and Bradley F. (Lisa). He is also survived by his 17 grand and 8 great-grandchildren and his brother Norman Heilenman. Services and Burial at Fernwood Cemetery will be private. Contributions In Memory of Ben to the “Phyllis Heilenman Mem. Fund/Family Ministries” c/o Linwood United Methodist Church. www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019