Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
610-583-2727
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Heilenman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Franklin Heilenman Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Franklin Heilenman Jr. Obituary
Benjamin F. Heilenman, Jr., 86 of Rehoboth Beach, formerly of Linwood and Secane passed peacefully October 27, 2019. Born and raised in Phila., he was the son of the late Benjamin and Bernice Heilenman. Ben was a graduate of John Bartram High School 1951, and the University of Pennsylvania. He was a Korean War Veteran. Ben retired from INA Insurance Co. (CIGNA), as a Sr. Manager of Securities Clearance. He was a member of Linwood Heights United Methodist Church. Devoted father and husband, Ben loved his family and the time he spent with them. Along with his wife, Phyllis Marie (nee Lindholm) Heilenman, who passed July 25, 2019, Ben was predeceased by his brother, John Heilenman. Ben is survived by his 5 children, Lynne C. (Paul) Jones, Guy B. (Laura), Glenn F. (Patricia), Melanie L. (Thomas McManamy) Fitzgerald, and Bradley F. (Lisa). He is also survived by his 17 grand and 8 great-grandchildren and his brother Norman Heilenman. Services and Burial at Fernwood Cemetery will be private. Contributions In Memory of Ben to the “Phyllis Heilenman Mem. Fund/Family Ministries” c/o Linwood United Methodist Church. www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -