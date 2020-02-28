Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
Benjamin "Ben" Warowitz

Benjamin "Ben" Warowitz Obituary
Benjamin Warowitz “Ben”, age 82 of Folsom passed away on February 25, 2020 surrounded by his family. A U.S. Army Veteran, Ben served in the Korean War. He cherished his time spent with his family, and especially adored his grandchildren. An avid sports fan, Ben enjoyed watching all his favorite Philadelphia sports teams. He is predeceased by his parents Ida and Joseph Warowitz, daughter Marion Stranieri, and son Michael Warowitz. Survivors: Beloved husband of Consuelo Santana-Warowitz, cherished father of Awelda (Thomas) Burke IV, Annette (Eusebio) Serrano, Maria Santana, Jacque (David) Wainwright, Lena (Benjamin) LoStracco, and John Santana, dear brother of Bernie (Sondra) Warowitz and Elaine (George) Wollman, as well as 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Funeral service will be held at 10:30AM on Saturday, March 7th at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA. Viewing: 9-10:30AM on Saturday, March 7th, at the funeral home. Burial: Private In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The , 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Philadelphia, PA 19102 or the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2020
