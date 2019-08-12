|
1967 – 2019 Bernadette Crews passed away on Saturday August 3rd at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Phila. Pa. She is survived by her daughter Ashley M. Crews. Mother: Yvonne Crews. Sister: Carmen Crews-Hart (Tracy) and her brother Sylvester “Tommy” Crews. She was also the daughter of the late Sylvester D. Crews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 17th 11am at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 101 Washington Ave. Twin Oaks. PA. Viewing 9-11am only. Interment Chester Rural Cemetery. Argmts: Talbert Funeral Parlor 610-872-5876 www.talbertfp.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019