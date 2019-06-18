Home

Bernadette Doyle (nee McMahon), age 74 on June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Loving mother of Mary (Rich) Funchion, Denise (Chris) Chambers, Loretta (Dan) Kelly, Kathleen Doyle, Erin Doyle and the late Michael J. (Michele) Doyle Jr. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and her brother Michael (Claudia) McMahon. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9am to 10:45am St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Road, Media. Funeral Mass 11am. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Bernadette’s memory to “Little Sisters of the Poor”, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila. PA 19143 would be appreciated. Arr. King Funeral Service
Published in The Daily Times on June 19, 2019
