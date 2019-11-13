|
|
Bernadine M. McBride (Forsythe), 87 of Daytona Beach, FL passed away on November 1, 2019. She was born on Dec. 22, 1931 to the late James J. and Sarah M. (McNiell) Forsythe in Philadelphia, PA. She attended West Catholic High School for Girls, Philadelphia, PA. Bernadine was married to James M McBride Sr. on Sept. 29, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA. Together they raised 4 children: Jim, Michael, Judy and Danny. Bernadine worked as a Housekeeper for 18 years at St. Eugene’s Rectory she retired in 1996. She was a long time member of St. Eugene’s Parish and devoted member of St. Eugene’s Prayer Group. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James M McBride Sr.; her son, Daniel P McBride Sr., and her siblings James, John, Francis and Joseph Forsythe, Mary Graham, Dorothy Cunningham. Bernadine is survived by her children, James M. (Deborah) McBride Jr., Michael J. (Elizabeth) McBride Sr., Judith M (James) Gallagher. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren Michael, Lindsey, Kate, Crissy, Danny, Sean and Alexis and 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass, Nov. 22, 2019 10am St. Eugene Church, 200 Oak Avenue, Primos, PA. 19018. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Warrior Weekend Program, PO Box 63, Harbeson, DE. 19951 (O’Leary FH)
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 17, 2019