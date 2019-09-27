|
Bernard J. Larkin “Bernie”, 78 of Fernwood, PA passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019. Devoted brother of Mary “Patsy” Zion, Elaine Clarke, Richard (Jeannette) Larkin, Hugh (Penny) Larkin and the late Jack Larkin. Loving uncle of Joey and Cathy and many more nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 10am O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA and to his Funeral Service Thursday 11:00am in the Funeral Home. Int private.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019