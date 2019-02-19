|
|
Bernard J. Randolph, age 84, of Prospect Park, PA, formerly of Upper Darby, PA, passed away on February 17, 2019. Born in Upper Darby, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Olive Randolph (nee Crooke). Bernard served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War Era as a Jet Mechanic. He was a retired career firefighter with the Upper Darby Fire Department. He was also a life member of the Cardington-Stonehurst Fire Company. After retirement, he enjoyed visiting the mountains and raising horses. Bernard is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret Randolph (nee Gracey), and the loving father of Larry Randolph (Anne), Helen Heinmiller (Paul), Susan Randolph, John Randolph (Kelly), Cheryl Bianchini (Joe, Jr.), Wendy Bonacquisti (Ernie), Mark Randolph (Carmela), Cindy Allen (Joe), Michelle Randolph-Martin (Mark) and the late Richard Randolph. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to Visit the family Thursday, February 21, 2019 5:00-8:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 8401 West Chester Pike (cor. Lynn Blvd.), Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Friday February 22nd procession will form 11:15 AM from the funeral home for interment at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to Asana Hospice, 300 Johnson Avenue, Ridley Park, PA 19078 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019