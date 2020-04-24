Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Kimmins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard "C.B." Kimmins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard "C.B." Kimmins Obituary
Bernard “C.B.” Kimmins, 76 of Broomall, PA, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Broomall Rehab Nursing Center. He was a well-known Catholic, Teacher, Philadelphia Activist and Philanthropist who led a crusade to fight against drugs, crime, and violence. Survived by 2 daughters: Bryn Cox and Brielle Kimmins; grandson: Liam Kimmins; siblings: Eileen Garrison (Wayne), Paul (Rochelle), Pamela Carroll (Jerry), Brendan (Joanne); along with nieces and nephews; and his best friend: Andee Kimmins. Predeceased by his parents Paul and Eileen Kimmins of New Jersey. Due to Covid-19, his life will be celebrated at a later time. Please visit his Memorial Website at FOREVERMISSED.COM/CB-KIMMINS for more information, updates, and how to donate to honor his legacy and selfless devotions. In lieu of flowers. Donations may also be mailed to the: C.B. Kimmins Memorial Fund, 307 S. Park Way, Apt 202M, Broomall, PA 19008.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -