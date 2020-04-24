|
|
Bernard “C.B.” Kimmins, 76 of Broomall, PA, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Broomall Rehab Nursing Center. He was a well-known Catholic, Teacher, Philadelphia Activist and Philanthropist who led a crusade to fight against drugs, crime, and violence. Survived by 2 daughters: Bryn Cox and Brielle Kimmins; grandson: Liam Kimmins; siblings: Eileen Garrison (Wayne), Paul (Rochelle), Pamela Carroll (Jerry), Brendan (Joanne); along with nieces and nephews; and his best friend: Andee Kimmins. Predeceased by his parents Paul and Eileen Kimmins of New Jersey. Due to Covid-19, his life will be celebrated at a later time. Please visit his Memorial Website at FOREVERMISSED.COM/CB-KIMMINS for more information, updates, and how to donate to honor his legacy and selfless devotions. In lieu of flowers. Donations may also be mailed to the: C.B. Kimmins Memorial Fund, 307 S. Park Way, Apt 202M, Broomall, PA 19008.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 26, 2020