Bernard “Bernie” Paquette, 70, of Glenolden and longtime Delco resident died Nov 25, 2019. Bernie was a Driver’s License Examiner at the Granite Run PennDot Center and former Community Transit dispatcher. Beloved husband of Elena (nee Butts); father of Michael (Alice) Paquette, grandfather of Liam & Caleb; also survived by 7 sisters, a brother and Elena’s family. Service will be 1:30 pm, Sat. at Toppitzer Funeral Home at Arlington, 2900 State Rd, Drexel Hill with calling after 1 pm. In lieu of flowers they request acts of kindness in his memory or expressions of sympathy to his family: Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 29, 2019