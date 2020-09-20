1/1
Bernard Zalman
Bernard (Ben) Zalman on September 19, 2020. Beloved husband of 69 years to Sandra (nee Liebman); Loving father of Penni Colter, Jill (Galen) Queen and Joseph Zalman. Also survived by 11 devoted grandchildren and 12 adoring great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, 11 AM at Ohev Shalom Cemetery, Brookhaven, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to Cong. Ohev Shalom, Archives Account, 2 Chester Rd., Wallingford, PA 19086. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com Goldsteins’ Rosenberg’s Raphael-Sacks

Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
