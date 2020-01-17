Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
155 South Avenue
Fanwood, NJ 07023
(908) 322-4350
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Covert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Covert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Covert Obituary
Bernice Eleanor Peterson Covert, of Chester, PA, a teacher and counselor in the Philadelphia Public School System for 35 years, died on January 16, 2020, at Aristacare Norwood Terrace, Plainfield NJ, after moving to Fanwood NJ in 2016 to be closer to her daughter, Anita McNamara. A visitation will be held from 10AM to 11AM with the service beginning at 11AM on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2019 at The Asbury AME Church, 1712 Providence Ave, Chester, PA, 19013. Interment will follow at Haven Memorial Cemetery in Aston PA. To read the complete obituary please visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -