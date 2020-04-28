Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice (Bonnie) Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice (Bonnie) Howard Obituary
Bernice Howard (Bonnie) passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in West Point, New York. She lived in Sharon Hill, PA. Bonnie retired from Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Lima where she worked for 30 years as a housekeeping supervisor. She is survived by two daughters Pamela and Tammy, three grand-daughters and four great granddaughters. She had a dear friend Lois and her beloved dog Teeka. Bonnie loved all animals. Services and interment Private.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -